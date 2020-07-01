Microsoft recently streamed their first gameplay reveal for the Xbox Series X, which gave us new trailers for Assassins Creed: Valhalla, Dirt 5, and more. It was mostly third-party titles and received a lot of backlash considering the amount of CGI cinematics rather than actual gameplay. A new event is set for more gameplay from first-party Xbox Game Studios titles, but no release date has been set, however new rumors suggest the event to come sometime in late July.

Specifically, the rumors suggest the week commencing July 20th, and the likelihood of it happening on weekends is pretty slim, so we’re looking at anywhere possibly between July 20th and July 24th for the new Xbox 20/20 July event.

Hopefully we’ll get to see some more actual gameplay from the new AC Valhalla, as news surrounding that game have dried up a bit since the official reveal. Rumors also suggest that Halo Infinite will be a major focus during the event, with a possible new Fable 4 game revealed from the folks at Playground Games.

Additionally, it was also rumored that the Xbox Series S Lockhart console will be revealed in August, as it doesn’t really have a place in the July event, so Microsoft’s August event will be the next closest time.

It was previously reported that the Lockhart console apparently includes 7.5GB of ram, a slightly underclocked CPU, and 4 TFLOPS of graphics performance. This would make it ideal for the cheaper end of the next-gen consoles, netting 1080p at 60fps or 1440p at 30fps and without any ray tracing capabilities.

What do you think? When do you reckon the July Xbox event will be? And will we see news of the Xbox Series S/Lockhart in August? Let us know!