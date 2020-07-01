Amazon Game Studios has been having a tough time as of late, the recently launched free-to-play arena FPS Crucible was released to mixed success. It had some issues to clean up after the launch in May, but now it seems like those problems have been too much for the development team, and Crucible has officially been moved back into Closed Beta after a full release.

“Starting [today], Crucible is moving to closed beta. We’ll continue following the roadmap we laid out previously and working on map, combat, and system changes to improve the Heart of the Hives experience as well as implementing other improvements based on your feedback and what we think the game needs in order to thrive,” reads the official blog post.

So what does that mean about actually playing the game? Well, for those of you who want to continue playing, if you’ve already downloaded the game then there’s pretty much no difference. But starting today, any new players who want to download the game will have to sign up.

It also means that the development team themselves will be scheduling time each week to playing the game with the community and soliciting feedback. You’ll still be able to launch Crucible through Steam, all rewards and progress will still be kept, and even the Battle Pass, reward tracks, and the in-game store will all continue to be supported.

Finally, the team are setting up a “community council” filled with all sorts of playstyles like casual and competitive players, who will be working closely with the dev team themselves.

Essentially, nothing really major is changing in terms of how to play the game. Players who have access can still stream, take screenshots and clips etc. The only difference is that you’ll have to sign up through Crucible’s official website to gain access to the Closed Beta whilst the developers work on more intricate design changes in-game.

What do you think? Did you play Crucible when it launched? What did you think of it? And how will this affect the reputation of Amazon Game Studios? Let us know!