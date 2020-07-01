Kojima’s controversial yet undeniably stunning literal-walking simulator Death Stranding is finally gracing our PC systems in a couple weeks' time after being a PlayStation 4 exclusive for just over half a year. But according to an Nvidia press release, Death Stranding on PC will include their standout AI tech DLSS 2.0, and the performance benefits currently seem pretty incredible.

According to Nvidia, all RTX cards, even including the RTX 2060, will be able to run Death Stranding at a smooth 4K 60+ fps or 100+ fps at 1440p using the DLSS 2.0 technology.

CTO of Kojima Productions, Akio Sakamoto, said: “DEATH STRANDING already has the reputation of being a visual stunner, but NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 helps make the PC debut something special. The extra performance NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 delivers in DEATH STRANDING allows gamers to unlock the vast graphical potential of the PC platform by increasing the graphics settings and resolution, delivering on the vision we have for the game.”

So for those of you rocking an RTX card, whatever version it may be, you’ll be able to comfortably play Death Stranding at 4K resolution and at least 60fps. The screenshot below shows just the kind of image quality you can get with Death Stranding on PC with DLSS 2.0 enabled:

DLSS 2.0, for those who don’t know, is a deep learning neural network (DLSS stands for Deep Learning Super Sampling) and essentially increases performance without sacrificing image quality. It basically offers native resolution whilst only using half of the pixels, upscaling a lower resolution image using cutting edge AI technology, which as you can imagine, increases performance by a great deal.

DLSS is shaping up to be some pretty nifty technology. Where once before 4K rendering could cost you a decent amount of frames, you could get a significant performance boost without sacrificing image quality with DLSS enabled. As RTX cards become more and more accessible in the future, this kind of technology could really bring the barrier down for 4K gaming.

Cyberpunk 2077's recent gameplay demo was also revealed to include DLSS 2.0 technology that allowed it to run at 60fps at 1080p with ray tracing enabled. Even Minecraft with RTX has benefited from the DLSS technology too.

Coupled with the recent reveal of Unreal Engine 5’s GPU performance being significantly better thanks to the Nanite technology, high performance gaming could be easier than ever to achieve with lower-end cards.

We could be seeing a real turn in the industry here, granted it may take a few years, but the costs of gaming on PC may very well become staggeringly less expensive, at least on the GPU side of things.

What do you think? Is DLSS a game changer? How will this affect the PC hardware industry? And will we see significant performance increases at significantly lower prices? Let us know what you think!