There’s a lot of news coming out at the moment regarding Cyberpunk 2077. It all started off when it was revealed that the release date had been delayed for a second time, then we got a good 30 minute episode of Night City Wire which showed us a new trailer and gameplay footage. Now it seems like more info has been spilling out since then, including that the wall running mechanic during one of the gameplay demos has been scrapped.

Speaking to the press, the level designer for CP2077 Max Pears talked about how the wall running mechanic from the 48 minute gameplay demo back in 2018 has been dropped for design reasons:

“Ah, the wall running,” he said, “that is something that we removed due to design reasons, but there's still going to be a lot of flexibility in how you move, that's for sure.” Skip to the 42:56 mark in the video below to see what exactly he's talking about:

So unfortunately there’s no more wall running in Cyberpunk 2077, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be any sort of movement mechanics like that anymore. That “flexibility in how you move” that Pears mentioned is likely referring to a lesser known German interview with Miles Tost, another level designer for CP2077:

“Yes, V can climb up skyscrapers and we try to connect this with a special context, for example in a quest or side activity,” Tost said, though it may not be exactly what he said as the interview was translated for us by a fan (known as Moraez) on Reddit.

A comparison was even made between Cyberpunk 2077 and Mirror’s Edge, to which Tost mentioned that the comparison “isn’t that bad” and that “as V you will be able to get in dizzying heights”.

So it looks like we might be spending a lot of time on rooftops, or even on the sides of buildings, in Night City when Cyberpunk 2077 finally releases on PC on November 19th.

What do you think? Are you going to miss a wall running mechanic? Or is it too overdone in games now? And how similar do you think it could be to Mirror’s Edge? Let us know your thoughts!