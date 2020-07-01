As some of us may know, Crysis Remastered was supposed to have a gameplay trailer debut about an hour ago, unfortunately the premiere never happened, and the video went private. Turns out the game and it’s gameplay trailer premiere have now been delayed after feedback from the recent screenshots and trailer leak weren’t exactly received very well.

The message from the official Crysis Twitter account reads: “your passion for the Crysis franchise deserves an undeniably high-quality game, and we are committed to delivering just that. To ensure that we meet the commitment, we will need to delay the launch date (all platforms) and trailer premiere by a few weeks.” You can have a look at the full message below:

The development team will apparently be focusing on polishing up the game, as well as getting the quality to a standard we all expect from the game that started the whole “yeah, but can it run Crysis” joke.

“The features you’re looking forward to are already set, but we want to take the time on polishing the game,” it continues. “This extra time until release will allow us to get Crysis Remastered up to the PC- and console-breaking standard you’ve come to expect from Crysis games.”

Interestingly, the message mentions that the game will be debuting on the Nintendo Switch platform at the same time as PC and current-gen consoles. This was revealed when the remaster was officially announced thanks to a leaked image, but it sure makes me think if those leaks from yesterday were actually from the Nintendo Switch version instead, and not actually from the PC edition.

What do you reckon? Do you think those leaks from yesterday were the Switch version? Will the extra polish be able to save your opinions of the remaster? What kind of extra polish would you like to see from this delay? Let us know!