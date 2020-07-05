Let’s face it, it sucks when we see a newly announced game at E3, only to find numerous graphical downgrades when the game actually hits our systems. Ubisoft are notorious for it, especially with that iconic Rainbow Six: Siege trailer from E3 2014 or the infamous Watch Dogs demo from 2012. Thanks to Youtube user Cycu1 though, we now have a pretty damn good graphics comparison video for Cyberpunk 2077 that compares the 2018 gameplay demo from more recent b-roll footage in 2020.

Graphical downgrades are unfortunately normal as developers usually have many more resources at their disposal at the start, only to begin ditching graphical features down the line as they need to make room for other features on a disc storage space, or even in order to properly optimize the performance. Luckily, CD Projekt Red doesn’t seem to have downgraded much here, most of the visuals I would even say have actually been improved since then. So take a look at the graphics comparison video below for Cyberpunk 2077.

As you can see, there really isn’t that much that has been downgraded here. Sure, sometimes the atmosphere itself has been downgraded, but most of the time textures have been sharpened and increased in quality, and models have been improved etc.

So in a world full of disappointing graphical downgrades, it’s refreshing to see how much work CD Projekt Red has put in to ensure the tone and quality remains the same.

What do you think? How does the 2020 footage compare to the old 2018 gameplay? Are there any graphical downgrades you can see? Let us know!