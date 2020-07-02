After what seems like a lifetime now since Fallout 76 launched and wasn’t exactly received very well. If you’ve been on the fence about getting the game since you don’t want to spend full price on a not-so-well reviewed game, then you’re in luck! Because Fallout 76 is coming soon to the Xbox Game Pass on PC, so you can see for yourself if FO76 really is a nuclear disaster, or an apocalyptic romp.

If you haven’t heard about Fallout76 (how could you not though), it’s Bethesda Game Studio’s latest outing in the Fallout franchise, but with a twist: it’s an online multiplayer title. That means you can wander the wasteland and sometimes come across other adventurers, who might be friendly, or not. It’s the game that sparked millions of players hearts with “country roooooads… take me hooooooome” so who could forget that?

Fallout 76 will be available on the Xbox Game Pass for PC and consoles on July 9th. Also entering the game pass for PC is Out of the Park Baseball 21 which arrived yesterday, as well as the new Minecraft Dungeons: Jungle Awakens DLC.

And finally, leaving the Game Pass for PC on July 15th is Blazing Chrome, Dead Rising 4, Metal Gear Solid V, Timespinner, Unavowed, and Undertale.

What do you think? Will you be downloading Fallout 76 on the Xbox Game Pass? Have you already played it recently? How is it now? Let us know!