Remember when we first heard that there would be a new Worms game in 2020 by Team17? Well it finally got announced with Worms Rumble, and it’s not exactly the kind of game you would expect from a Worms entry. Introducing frantic real-time combat amongst 32 players, Worms Rumble also includes a Battle Royale mode, because what game doesn’t in 2020?

It’s set to come out later this year, but you can sign up for a Closed Beta that will begin from July 15th until July 19th if you really want to get in on the action. What’s also interesting is that it includes cross-platform play between PC and PlayStation. There’s a lot of features that have been revealed already, but have a look at the announcement trailer first:

In all honesty I’m not entirely sure what to make of it, I loved the Worms games as a kid and I was also a big fan of the Worms 3D game, I’m not entirely sure if real-time combat will satisfy the experience as much considering a lot of the charm of previous games was walking up to unsuspecting players as they helplessly watch you draw out a baseball bat and hit them into the ocean.

Still, I could be wrong since we haven’t exactly experienced anything like this in the franchise yet. Worms Rumble includes classic weapons like the bazooka, shotgun, and the holy hand grenade, but also a few new weapons as well. There is, of course, plenty of customization options so you can be a ski mask cowboy, a swagging sailor, or a fabulous unicorn.

There’s also plenty of challenges, seasonal events, and a new feature called “The Lab”. Not much has been disclosed about the lab, but we do know that we can expect players to be able to “experiment with new gameplay mechanics and weapons in The Lab.”

Finally, as mentioned above, Worms Rumble will be getting a sort of Battle Royale Mode known as “Last Worm Standing”, I’m assuming this works just like your typical battle royale where once you’re dead you’re out, and so everyone competes to become the last worm in the arena. There’s also a deathmatch mode for those who wish for something a bit more traditional.

What do you think? Are you excited for Worms Rumble? What’s your favorite Worms game? Do you think real-time combat will work? And what about the Battle Royale mode? Let us know!