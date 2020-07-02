The PlayStation 5 Future of Gaming livestream brought us a few surprises, most notably including the reveal of the PS5 console itself and it’s design. However, one of the other notable surprises was the official reveal of Resident Evil 8, also known as Resident Evil Village. In a recent interview, the producers of Resident Evil 8 were asked several questions, and they revealed some interesting bits of information about the upcoming 8th instalment.

Translated by Resident Evil fanatic Alex Aniel, AKA: cvxfreak on Twitter, the producers revealed that Resident Evil VIII has been in development for 3.5 years, which lines up pretty well with rumors that it first started out as Resident Evil Revelations 3 instead.

Fans of Resident Evil 4 noticed the classic inventory management space like from the attache case, and the producers stressed that “inventory management is very important!” It was also revealed that exploration and puzzle solving will be a key focus as well as combat and item management in order to expand the breadth of gameplay. Resident Evil 7 was remarkably light on puzzles for an RE game, though they were there, so those who are looking for some more ‘Resident Evil-iness’ will most likely find some in RE VIII.

Finally, the producers explained as to why RE 8 won’t be a cross-gen game, citing that the next-gen consoles will “allow for more immersive experiences,” by essentially nullifying loading times.

Resident insider and well known leaker Dusk Golem expanded on the cross-gen functionality, stating that current consoles were holding back the next-gen game by having too many texture pop-ins or loading times:

“Because there's a bigger focus on exploration this would lead to the last-gen console versions having notable issues, and it was holding back how pretty they could make certain scenes. So they decided to drop the last-gen versions of the game to make it so the game had no loading at all (not limited by last gen hardware) and push the graphic overhaul further without the limitations of last-gen tech in mind.”

What do you think? Are you excited for Resident Evil 8? What are you looking forward to the most? What’s your favorite Resident Evil game? Let us know!