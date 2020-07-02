We’ve got some very interesting news for everyone who’s looking to play Cyberpunk 2077 on their PC systems, as it will only support the DirectX12 API, meaning that Windows 10 and Windows 7 will be the only supported operating systems.

So if you’re rocking Windows 8 on your PC you may want to think about upgrading, as you simply won’t be able to run CP2077 at all on your operating system. Speaking to the press in an interview, the lead graphics programmer at CD Projekt Red Marcin Gollent stated:

“Thanks to the introduction of DX12 support for Windows 7 SP1 that Microsoft introduced last year, the game will run on this system. We do, and will continue to, test Cyberpunk 2077 on Windows 7 in an attempt to iron out any edge-cases that might arise. Unfortunately, Windows 8 didn’t receive its variant of DX12 libraries.”

This does pose a problem for one of the most anticipated games of 2020, as this will no doubt alienate many users from being able to even play their most anticipated game of the year. One could argue that this is what happens when games tend to move towards next-gen, as technological barriers need to overcome (just like how Half-Life: Alyx was made as a VR-exclusive to drive more interest and sales towards virtual reality).

It’s a tricky grey area to cover, so we’re interested in hearing your thoughts about it! Are you currently using Windows 8? And will you upgrade just to play Cyberpunk 2077?

Finally, Gollent gave some details about DX12 Ultimate and its implementation in CP2077, including the implementation of ray tracing that was revealed last week:

“Regarding DX12 Ultimate, Cyberpunk 2077 will work absolutely fine with all DX12-compatible GPUs. What the "Ultimate" feature set does is it allows us to do more if the hardware allows for it. We opted to go with DX12 for two main reasons. Firstly, it is the standard API for the Xbox platforms, and with the game also coming to Xbox One, we naturally wanted to have it implemented as soon as possible. Secondly, it is the birthplace of DXR and given we had plans to invest in DXR very early on, that made the choice to go with DX12 a pretty straightforward one.”

Wow there’s a lot of information coming out right now about Cyberpunk 2077 that we can barely keep up, just this morning we reported that the wall running mechanic seen in the 48 minute 2018 gameplay demo had been scrapped due to design reasons.

So what do you think? Is this a good move for CDPR? Or have they alienated a lot of players here? And would you upgrade to Windows 10 just to play Cyberpunk if you’re on WIndows 8? Let us know!