It’s one of the most anticipated games of 2020, and we hope Cyberpunk 2077 is actually coming out in 2020 after it got delayed for a second time. But following the recent Night City Wire Episode 1 which gave us a new trailer and gameplay footage, as well as the announcement that it will only run on the DirectX12 API and so Windows 10 & 7 will be the only supported operating systems, it’s time to have a think about whether or not we should be upgrading before Cyberpunk 2077 officially releases in November.

Now of course, we have yet to receive some official system requirements for CP2077, and I know many of us will make a decision on upgrading when they get revealed. But I want to pose a hypothetical question: regardless of what PC hardware you already own (even, say, two 2080 Ti cards), if the system requirements for Cyberpunk 2077 were released and it required you to upgrade in order to get 60fps at Max settings, would you?

Here's an example: let’s say you own a GTX 970 but Cyberpunk 2077’s minimum requirements ask for a GTX 1080 (it most likely won’t, that’s pretty damn high for minimum requirements, but let’s play along for the sake of an argument) or even the next logical upgrade a GTX 1070. Would that entice you enough to upgrade just so you can reach the minimum system requirements for Cyberpunk?

What about another example: what if you own an RTX 2080 and suddenly the minimum Cyberpunk 2077 system requirements ask for the new RTX 3080 (again, definitely won’t happen), would that push you to buy Nvidia’s next lineup?

Or would you hack away at the settings? Maybe even get into the .ini engine files to mod your way into 60fps even if it requires below the bare minimum settings? Or maybe you’d be content with 30fps? We’re talking purely hypothetical here, I don’t expect CD Projekt Red to make such an inaccessible title for PC players, but I feel it’s interesting to think about at least.

And if Cyberpunk 2077 isn't really what you're excited for this year, then replace it with your most anticipated game that looks graphically demanding.

So, would you upgrade your PC hardware just to play Cyberpunk2077 at 60fps and Ultra settings? Or would you be willing to play at sub 30fps? Or maybe even on low graphics settings instead? Let’s debate!

