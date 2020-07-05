Whether you love it or hate it, the Xbox Game Pass has brought hundreds of games to players systems that they might not have bought otherwise, and according to the publisher of downhill biking romp Descenders, the game pass on PC has actually led to increased overall sales. Mike Rose, the head of publishing studio No More Robots, also revealed that the game is currently the eighth most popular title on the service.

Taking to Twitter, Rose exclaimed his joy for the achievement, and it really shows just how much Game Pass actually drives sales, no matter how boggling it is to think about. You’d think that a game which is available for cheap on a subscription service would actually have lower sales instead, yet here we are.

He also revealed that the game is currently selling around 5 times as much as it was before arriving on Game Pass, and total Xbox sales have even tripled since then:

“If I take the month before we went into Game Pass, and compared it to sales of the game last week, we're now selling around 5 times as many units each week as pre-Game Pass, on a weekly basis. Since we went into Game Pass, our total Xbox sales have TRIPLED. Game Pass is good, yo”

Rose also revealed that due to the continued success, Descenders will be remaining on Game Pass for PC for an even longer time now.

“I cannot stress how incredible Xbox Game Pass has ended up being for Descenders. It's elevated the game to heights we couldn't have imagined. We also just signed a new Game Pass deal for the game, so it's gonna be in Game Pass for a looong time to come.”

Finally, if like me you played Descenders a while ago, got ridiculously addicted to it, and then had to stop because you were neglecting parts of your life just to try and do another run without bailing, then you’ll be happy to know that they are continually adding free content to the game pass version.

That includes the total-wipeout inspired Bikeout maps, which were previously unavailable on the Game Pass version and taunted players like me on the home menu screen.

What do you think? Is Game Pass for PC good for overall sales? Have you tried Game Pass at all? What do you think of it and what are your favorite games to play on it? Let us know!

Vote - Click on the bar or text you want to cast your vote on