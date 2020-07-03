Earlier this week it was reported that Ubisoft would be revealing their next free-to-play Battle Royale game Hyper Scape, and now it has been officially revealed with loads of content available, dropping 4 trailers/gameplay demos within just a few hours. You can even sign up for the PC technical test right now to get your hands on the game early! And just like Valorant, they’re doing it via Twitch drops as well.

Hyper Scape is the next free to play Battle Royale to come to us, developed on the same engine as Rainbow Six: Siege, the developers stated that it combines the best of R6 and Assassins Creed to make a much more “streamlined” version of the 100-player free for all. You can check out the announcement trailer as well as some gameplay below:

It takes place in a large virtual world where players can duck into buildings or rush out into the open and pushes for a lot of verticality and movement within the space. It also changes up the classic encroaching rings that forces players into smaller and smaller areas by introducing “decay” which, as you might have guessed, decays certain areas of the map.

Check out what the devs have to say about their new F2P Battle Royale Hyper Scape and some gameplay in the first look & dev diary video below:

You can sign up for a chance to gain access to the PC technical test on it’s own, or you can watch streamers play it on Twitch for a chance at some access. If you do wait for a Twitch drop, then be sure to link your Twitch and Ubisoft accounts for the chance otherwise it won’t work.

Hyper Scape’s PC technical test will run until July 7th at 11:59pm PDT, or July 8th at 3am EDT or 9am CEST.

What do you think? Are you excited for Hyper Scape? Will you be trying your chance at getting a Twitch drop? What other Battle Royales have you played and which one is your favorite so far? Let us know!