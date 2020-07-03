Ubisoft recently announced their latest free-to-play Battle Royale shooter Hyper Scape, and it's already in a PC technical test period. You can sign up for a chance to access, or watch certain streamers on Twitch in hopes for a code drop. But how demanding is this latest competitive multiplayer game? What are the PC system requirements for Hyper Scape? Let's take a look...

First of all, the folks at Ubisoft have been kind enough to supply 3 separate sets of requirements: one for minimum specs with Low settings on 1080p at 60fps, recommended specs with High graphics settings on 1080p at 60fps, and finally the ultra high specs for Ultra High graphics settings up to 4K at 60fps.

(We've also taken a guess at the operating systems requirements as there was no official information for that. But we haven't included the official storage space or API requirements yet as they haven't been revealed either).

So luckily we have a pretty decent range in order to expect what kind of graphics and performance settings we can customize for the most optimal experience in Hyper Scape. So let's finally take a look at the official PC system requirements for Hyper Scape...

Hyper Scape minimum system requirements

Hyper Scape recommended system requirements

Hyper Scape ultra system requirements

In order to run the Hyper Scape PC recommended system requirements you will need a Core i7-4790 4-Core 3.6GHz or Ryzen R5 1500X processor coupled with a GeForce GTX 970 4GB. You can expect to get around 60FPS at 1080p screen resolution on high graphics settings with this hardware. System memory required for Hyper Scape is 8 GB performance memory.

In order to run the minimum PC system requirements for Hyper Scape you will require a Radeon HD 7870 graphics card with a Core i3-3220 3.3GHz or FX-4130 processor, run on low graphics setting and 1080p. System memory for minimum is 6 GB.

The recommended system requirements for Hyper Scape on PC suggest that a player's PC can run them fine with 6 year old hardware specs inside.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Hyper Scape System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Hyper Scape GPU benchmark chart and we also have a Hyper Scape Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.