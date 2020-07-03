What’s with all these companies doing teasers for teasers? First it was CD Projekt Red announcing a new Cyberpunk 2077 announcement with a Twitter announcement, and now the developers of the rebooted Shadow Warrior series have teased Shadow Warrior 3 with a teaser for a teaser trailer. I think my head’s about to explode.

Obviously this doesn’t exactly confirm a Shadow Warrior 3 actually exists, but come on, what else could it be? You can never have too much wang I suppose, the teaser in question was posted onto the official Twitter account for the Shadow Warrior series by Flying Wild Hog and Devolver Digital, it depicts a wooden sign with the caption “teaser trailer filming in progress. Quiet please!” You can check out the teased teaser trailer post below:

This is probably a reference to Devolver Digital’s very own online conference happening on July 11th, so we’ll most likely see this teaser trailer a week from now. It's also likely that this has to do with that new project Flying Wild Hog and Devolver Digital are working on.

But whilst it’s not confirming a Shadow Warrior 3, Devolver Digital did tease the game way back in January already when the series was 75% off on Steam (which it coincidentally is again right now): “While we cannot comment on rumors and speculation regarding future @ShadowWarrior games, we will state that getting the whole series at 75% off on @Steam is a great way to be all caught up.”

“We cannot comment on rumors and speculation” is a pretty damn good way of confirming some rumors and speculations if you ask me.

What do you think? Are you excited for a Shadow Warrior 3? What would you like to see in the sequel? Or what would you like to see changed/improved? And how much wang is too much? Let us know!