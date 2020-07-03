We all know the stories, loot boxes have been under constant fire for a very long time, arguably reaching its peak back when Star Wars: Battlefront 2 was under scrutiny for their implementation. Since then we’ve seen the industry adapt to the changing environment, explicitly listing the actual odds of loot boxes and their rewards.

Now the House of Lords gambling committee has specifically called loot boxes “games of chance,” and declared that they should be regulated by gambling laws as soon as possible. “The government must act immediately to bring loot boxes within the remit of gambling legislation and regulation,” the report says.

According to some reports and expert Dr David Zendle, loot boxes specifically are linked towards problem gambling in children and young adults. “There is academic research which proves that there is a connection, though not necessarily a causal link, between loot box spending and problem gambling.”

Zendle explained to the committee that loot boxes either directly cause problem gambling, or that those who have problems with gambling tend to spend more heavily on loot boxes in video games. Either way though, Dr Zendle exclaimed that the link between loot boxes and gambling issues was “extraordinarily robust.”

The House of Lords also reported that children and young adults are the most at risk of developing problems with gambling, and that of the 11-16 year old demographic, around 55,000 of them are labelled as problem gamblers.

Belgium banned loot boxes back in 2018 over fears of developing issues with gambling in children, and earlier this year the UK National Health Service warned that loot boxes set children up for gambling and addictions.

So whilst they’re not officially labelled as gambling just yet, we could be seeing a massive shift in the industry soon, either by banning loot boxes overall, or heavily regulating them.

What do you think? Should loot boxes be banned? What has your experience with loot boxes been? And what is your stance on the issue? Let us know!