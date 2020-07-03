So it looks like next-gen games will in fact be increasing price as the first pricing details for NBA 2K21 were released. The staggering $70 price tag for the standard edition was revealed yesterday and according to a games industry research firm, more publishers could follow suit as next-gen games require more money and time to develop.

“IDG works with all major game publishers, and our channel checks indicate that other publishers are also exploring moving their next-gen pricing up on certain franchises. Not every game should garner the $69.99 price point on next-gen, but flagship AAAs such as NBA 2K merit this pricing more than others.”

Though interestingly, some big AAA titles haven’t exactly done so just yet, with Cyberpunk 2077 and Assassins Creed: Valhalla being two of the most anticipated games of 2020 and still priced at $60. Though, granted both titles are releasing on current gen platforms before next-gen, but they will offer a free upgrade to next-gen console versions.

According to the firm’s research, the last time games prices increased due to a new console generation was in 2005 with the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 generation increasing prices from $50 to the now-standard $60. Even with the new $70 price tag that’s only a 17% increase since that generational shift in 2005, whilst development costs for games have increased by 200% to 300%.

It was bound to happen at some point, but right after a global pandemic it can be a bit scary to think about. At least some games have yet to make the price jump, but it’s only a matter of time.

However the last thing to think about here is how it will affect PC games, as lots of games these days now offer a $10 price drop for digital versions as opposed to retail editions, like Death Stranding. But could we still see the extra increase in price on the PC platform?

A couple weeks ago we asked you guys if you thought next-gen games would increase in price, to which a resounding 255 of you responded with “no” against 49 who voted “yes”, but it seemed like mostly everyone agreed it wouldn’t be by much as the sweeping majority of you voted for a $10 price increase.

What do you think? Do you agree with the next-gen price increase? How will this affect PC games prices? Will they still increase as well? Let us know your thoughts!