These days everyone is sitting around twiddling their thumbs for when Cyberpunk 2077’s official system requirements are revealed. Many places have already put together their own predictions but we thought they were just way too high for anything reasonable, so we’ve put together our own predictions for Cyberpunk 2077’s system requirements, as well as some performance expectations.

First of all, we’ve included 3 sets of requirements as is usual now for when a new title offers ray tracing support. So for that we’ve put together a minimum system requirements for Low graphics settings on 1080p at 60fps, some recommended requirements for High graphics settings on 1080p at 60fps, and finally some ultra system requirements for Max graphics settings and ray tracing enabled on 1080p at 60fps.

Okay, enough lollygagging choombattas, lets get on with it and see what our predicted Cyberpunk 2077 system requirements are…

Cyberpunk 2077 Minimum system requirements, predicted (Low settings, 1080p @ 60fps)

Cyberpunk 2077 Recommended system requirements, predicted (High settings, 1080p @ 60fps)

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultra system requirements, predicted (Max settings + ray tracing, 1080p @ 60fps)

So as you can see it’s not exactly the worst ever requirements. If you happen to be rocking one of the most popular cards right now a GTX 1060 you'll most likely be able to hit the Medium-High graphics settings mark and still get 60fps.

Those with 900 series cards like the classic GTX 970 will still be able to launch the game at least with Low-Medium graphics settings at 1080p. Of course, if you don't mind dipping below 60fps then you'll probably be able to squeeze a bit more quality settings out or even a slightly lower end card.

Unfortunately AMD has no current equivalent to Nvidia's RTX series that allows for ray tracing, so we had to leave Team Red out of the picture there I'm afraid. Obviously with the Big Navi coming out soon and the rest of the RDNA2 family allowing for ray tracing capabilities, this shouldn't be much of a problem by then. But for now we can't recommend anything from AMD for ray tracing in Cyberpunk 2077.

We know that Cyberpunk 2077 will also only support DirectX12, which luckily isn't too new anymore now that most cards can run the API without too much issue. Though it does mean that only Windows 7 and Windows 10 operating systems will be supported of course.

Cyberpunk 2077 performance expectations

We all know that Cyberpunk is going to be a bit of a beast when it comes to graphical fidelity and performance, one look at the Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay demo they released recently will show you just what I mean. But we have to remember that this will be how the game looks at its best, not its worst, and if we hearken back to The Witcher 3's release there was a lot of graphics options that could be turned way down.

This basically means that the entry level requirements for Cyberpunk 2077 on PC won't be crazy high at least. And as a fun comparison for expected performance requirements during release lets look back at the performance for Witcher 3 (which of course is also made by CD Projekt Red) and how it was handled on PC at the time of its release and we will quickly reveal some interesting tidbits.

For instance, at the time of Witcher III's release, one of the top-end consumer cards available was the GTX 980, which was barely able to 60fps at 4K Ultra settings. But if you turned the resolution down to 1080p resolution instead, the GTX 980 was able to get around 60fps easily on Ultra settings. In fact, you had to go all the way down to a GTX 780 or an RX 580 in order to just barely get above 60fps. That's a 2 generation gap between the top-end graphics card.

So this all tells us that Cyberpunk 2077's performance won't require a super beefy GPU in order to run well at 1080p with High settings. A GTX 1060 will do you just fine, same as any of the other GTX 900 series cards (with a bit of tweaking of course). Cards like the GTX 970, GTX 980, GTX 980 Ti.

Conclusion

If you want Cyberpunk 2077 to run at it's absolute best then you'll definitely need quite a beefy PC setup, even with DLSS 2.0 turned on with ray tracing enabled. The preview demo ran at 60fps and native 1080p with an RTX 2080 Ti and ray tracing enabled with DLSS 2.0, so we can expect the same sort of performance with the same hardware when the game officially lands.

But CD Projekt Red want us gamers to be able to run the game. they want the majority of people to be able to buy and play their game. They dont want it to look crap for that majority either. So expect tonnes of graphical customisation for Cyberpunk 2077, like we saw in The Witcher 3, where PC gamers can adjust the Cyberpunk's video settings to get it to run smoothly on most modern PCs. Because that is the best way to get the highest amount of sales. Accommodating the top end hardware is also a great thing for CDPR to add to Cyberpunk to keep their AAA game relevant past the release date and into the future. So having graphics options that can make use of the most powerful gaming hardware is certainly going to be in Cyberpunk.

CD Projekt Red are working on polishing the game currently before their release in November, so we'll most likely see some sort of performance increase by the time it launches.

Another thing to remember regarding those Cyberpunk Ultra requirements above, they are heavily based on the demo (we discuss in the link above) that saw 1080p 60FPS recently. Normally we see pre-release demos run on the absolute best machines money can buy before a release, to help ensure the game doesnt have any unexpected hiccups during demos etc.

But if you're worried about even booting up the Cyberpunk 2077 splash screen, don't worry, you should be totally fine as long as you're using a decent graphics card from the past 5 years, and that is if you want to play at 60fps, 1080p.

Finally, it's kind of a given now that the next generation of graphics cards from Nvidia and AMD, like the RTX 30 series or the Big Navi, will be more than capable of delivering a solid performance with Cyberpunk 2077. We would like to think that the RTX 3080 Ti will most likely be able to hit a fairly stable 60fps at 4K, with a bit of tweaking, and AMD's version will finally bring ray tracing capability to their family of hardware.

This article is here to start the debate and give us all a nice place to discuss this highly anticipated game's requirements prior to its release. So that's our insight on CP2077 specs now we would love to hear your thoughts on what you predict the system requirements would most likely be for Cyberpunk 2077. And please help each other out in the comments below, as we all discuss this together as we prepare for one of the biggest games of 2020.

So what do you think? What are your own predictions? What FPS do you want to run Cyberpunk 2077 at? And when do you think we'll find them out officially? Let us know!

