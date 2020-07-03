It's official, the much anticipated PC port of the PlayStation 4 exclusive Horizon Zero Dawn has now got a release date. But more than that, the official PC system requirements for Horizon: Zero Dawn have also been revealed and they're not that bad. For those worried about porting over the Decima engine it looks like it won't be causing too much stress on our hardware.

So without waiting any longer let's jump right into the PC system specs for Horizon Zero Dawn...

Horizon Zero Dawn minimum system requirements

Horizon Zero Dawn Recommended System Requirements

You need a Core i7-4770K 4-Core 3.5GHz or Ryzen R5 1500X processor coupled with a GeForce GTX 1060 to run Horizon: Zero Dawn system requirements at recommended. You can expect to get around 60FPS at 1080p screen resolution on High-Ultra graphics settings with this hardware, but it looks like it wants 16GB system memory as well to hit recommended specs.

Horizon: Zero Dawn needs a Radeon R9 290 graphics card with a Core i5-2500K 3.3GHz or FX-6300 processor to reach the minimum specs, achieving 60FPS on 1080p monitor resolution with Low graphics settings. System memory for minimum is 8GB.

Another thing to consider is the DirectX capability of your graphics card, as Horizon: Zero Dawn needs a GPU capable of running DirectX 12.

To summarise, Horizon: Zero Dawn will be needing around a 4 year old PC to play at recommended settings.

As ever, remember you can always check out how well your PC can run the Horizon Zero Dawn System Requirements here, where you can check benchmarks and performance from other users. Compare your graphics card to the Horizon Zero Dawn GPU benchmark chart and we also have a Horizon Zero Dawn Frames Per Second system performance chart for you to check.