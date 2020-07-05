There’s a new mod on the block for Dark Souls Remastered: Roguelike Souls - The Binding of Lordran mod turns the world of Dark Souls into, well, a roguelike game. So now it’s even more brutal and unforgiving. Created by the one and only Grimrukh on Nexus mods.

Roguelike Souls is created by the same person who brought us the Daughters of Ash Remastered mod; a brutally difficult mod for the remastered Dark Souls that changed up so many aspects of the original game including item and enemy placements, progression paths, bosses and more.

"Embark on a perilous quest to rescue your lost friends. But beware: die too often, and all progress will be lost, and the foes, bosses, and treasure scattered throughout Lordran will change completely," reads the mod's description.

Essentially, the mod takes you on a path of semi-randomized level sequences with random enemy types in random positions, plus some fresh random loot, bosses, and events. Each level you can create a bonfire wherever you want, but if you die 5 times in your run then you'll have to start back over again at Firelink Shrine.

There's a lot of other interesting information for the mod on the Nexus Mods page, which is also where you can download the mod.

Roguelike Souls was created as a charity incentive for online personality and streamer LobosJr for the $200K goal which his community managed to reach, and so Grimrukh has kindly just uploaded the mod for everyone to enjoy.

PlayStation 5’s Future of Gaming live stream gave us a Demons Souls Remastered, but unfortunately there was no sight of a Bloodborne PC port, or even a sequel, or really any other new From Software game. So for those of you who were looking for more soulslike experiences with a Dark Souls 4 or the still-mysterious Elden Ring, this could help shake things up a bit for you.

What do you think? Will you be downloading the mod? Which Dark Souls game is your favorite? And what’s your favorite soulslike in general? Any other mods we should know about? Let us know!