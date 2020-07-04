There’s a lot of great video games with great stories and incredible worlds to get sucked into, many of which could make a perfectly great TV series. Arguably one of the best of these examples would be none other than the Fallout franchise, and it just so happens that Amazon Studios have recently announced their own TV show based on the hit series.

Let’s be honest, if anyone was going to make a Fallout TV show then it would have to be either Amazon or HBO, and the series seems to have the best of both! As veteran writers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, who wrote the sci-fi hit series Westworld for HBO, are on board to head up the show. Check out the official teaser trailer below that Youtube user QueenAxii kindly uploaded online:

I have to say, the idea of a TV series based on the loveable retro-futuristic universe of Fallout is really getting my limbs tingling, or maybe that’s my addiction to Jet… Anyway, it will be interesting to see if and how they incorporate the iconic VATS system that is so synonymous with the series.

Of course, Bethesda is helping out with the show along with their very own Todd Howard. So let’s just hope they don’t release it too early or god forbid with too many bugs.

Not much else has been revealed about the show yet, like when it’s expected to debut or who else is involved like the official cast, but I’m sure we’ll hear something in the coming months.

What do you think? Are you excited for a Fallout TV show? What would you like to see in it? And how should they approach the VATS system? Let us know!