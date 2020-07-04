Let’s face it, we all know that Ubisoft is going to announce Far Cry 6 soon, and when better than during their very own E3-style digital event at Ubisoft Forward. A new rumor is circulating at the moment that puts Breaking Bad’s very own Giancarlo Esposito, who played the iconic villain Gus Fring, in the next entry. It comes from a now deleted story by another press outlet.

The story also seemingly confirmed Far Cry 6’s existence, but could also be easily explained away with poor timing and misjudgement, or maybe even accidentally publishing a story a bit too early. The original news started with the actor confirming that he’s currently working on a secret video game project, and that it is indeed the next entry in the Far Cry series.

Thankfully, due to the power of the internet and The Wayback Machine, some snazzy tech gurus were able to grab a screenshot of the article thanks to some webcaching, you can check out the screenshot below:

“Esposito says that he’s been working on a secret video game that uses some special technology that required a “new style of acting”. The only other noteworthy thing he says about it is that it’ll be huge,” the story says.

“Now, he doesn’t say anything about what it is or who’s developing it, but please allow me to spoil that for you: It’s Far Cry 6.”

If this is true, then this will mark the second time an actor from the Breaking Bad universe has worked on a Far Cry game, as Far Cry 3’s Vaas Montenegro was played by Better Call Saul’s Michael Mando. Who interestingly has also been rumored to replay his character at some point, and with the rumored “exotic” location for FC6, this would make it a great opportunity to have the actor return as the famous villain.

What do you think? Would Giancarlo Esposito make a good villain in Far Cry? Will Vaas Montenegro make a return? And what would you like to see in the next Far Cry game? Let us know!