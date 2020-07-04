When it was announced that Crysis was getting a remaster, everyone collectively knew what we were all thinking: “ah boy, here go again.” And so a flurry of jokes arrived about more PCs being melted like they did just over a decade ago. But then the leaks were released, and fans weren’t exactly impressed by the leaked trailer and screenshots for Crysis Remastered, so far as most likely causing the delay of the game’s release date and gameplay trailer premiere.

So if since then you’ve been wondering what exactly is the difference between the original game and the remastered version, thankfully Youtube user PC Gaming Videos uploaded a thoroughly in-depth comparison of graphics, and it revealed some very interesting changes including numerous downgrades as well as upgrades in Crysis Remastered.

So yeah, turns out Crysis Remastered has actually turned down some of the settings for some reason, and won’t be nearly as hardware melting as it used to be. I’m still holding out hopes that it was just footage from the console/Nintendo Switch version, but we’ll just have to wait and see now.

What do you think? Anything surprised you in the comparison video? Are you still excited for a Crysis Remastered? And what possibly do you rhino they could work on in just a few weeks? Let us know!