Hideo Kojima's sci-fi epic is finally arriving on PC, complete with the addition of new graphics options and content. Death Stranding certainly looks very pretty, and those official PC system requirements for Death Stranding show that it doesn't have a lot of wiggle room in terms of optimization for your graphics card. But what is different exactly from the console version? We dive in and take a look at the graphics settings available in Death Stranding PC...

Death Stranding Display settings

Screen Mode

Display Monitor

Aspect Ratio

Display Resolution

Vsync

Maximum Frame Rate

Death Stranding Models and Textures settings

Graphics Quality - Low/Medium/Default/Very High

Model Detail - Low/Medium/Default/Very High

Memory for Streaming - Low/Medium/High

Death Stranding Shadows and Reflections settings

Shadow Resolution - Low/High

Ambient Occlusion - Off/On

Screen Space Reflections - Off/On

Death Stranding Post-Processing settings

Nvidia DLSS - Off/Performancce/Quality

FidelityFX CAS - Off/On

Anti-Aliasing - Off/FXAA/TAA

Sharpness - 0 > 100

Depth of Field - Off/On

Motion Blur - Off/On

So as you can see, there's not a whole lot of graphics settings available to customize and tweak to your liking. Optimization won't exactly save you a lot of frames here, but there are the additions of some interesting settings available like a dedicated memory for streaming option, the FidelityFX CAS sharpening and upscaling feature, and the standout Nvidia super sampling tech DLSS 2.0, which is currently only available for RTX cards.

Death Stranding includes a decent selection of settings and some nice features like DLSS, but the lack of a full range of Anti-Aliasing options and a texture quality setting is definitely noticeable here. A resolution scaling option also would have been nice to preserve the crisp UI.

Were you expecting some other graphics options available in the Death Stranding PC version? What exact options were you expecting? Let us know!