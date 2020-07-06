It seems that around 30 minutes of actual gameplay from the upcoming Assassins Creed: Valhalla has been leaked online, many sources of the video have already been taken down by Ubisoft but some still remain. Below I have linked to a video that has still managed to stay up and likely will for a little while longer, and it’s also much higher quality than most of everyone else.

After the disappointing cinematic CGI trailer disguised as a “gameplay” trailer during Microsoft’s Xbox Series X gameplay event in May, many of us were calling for some more actual gameplay, well here’s 30 minutes of it! Obviously this is an early build still, so there’s quite a few bugs that I spotted, but hey it’s early gameplay right? Check out the 30 minutes of gameplay leak for Assassins Creed Valhalla below with thanks to Youtube user Reinonymous:

If you ask me, despite all the changes the team is making from Assassins Creed Odyssey to reduce bloat, it still looks a lot like AC: Odyssey anyway. I also find that it looks a lot like The Witcher 3, but maybe that's just the English setting rather than Greek which just matches the medieval vibe from The Witcher series.

It’s unclear whether this was leaked early by a playtester, or whether this was gameplay planned for Microsoft’s upcoming July event, it’s also very possible that this was even earlier footage captured a long time ago. There’s a lot that's unclear here so we should wait until something official from Ubisoft comes out, but we can still talk about our initial thoughts at least!

So what do you think? Does it look like an improvement? What don’t you like? Are you still excited for Assassins Creed Valhalla? Let us know!