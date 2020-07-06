The hardcore souls-like experience Mortal Shell has been getting a bit of attention lately after some previews came out over the weekend. But after a lot of critical demand for the game the developers have now released the PC Beta open to everyone, so you can now download a sort of demo to try the game out for yourself.

“We expected demand but nothing like this,” an official post on Twitter says. “We really didn’t want so many people to feel left out. We're delighted to open the beta for everyone on PC, starting now.” You can download the official Open Beta for Mortal Shell on the Epic Games Store page here.

Mortal Shell was revealed back in April as an interesting take on the soulslike genre, the Mortal Shell Open Beta includes the two characters/Mortal Shells called Harros and Tiel, which players can choose to better understand their differences and subtleties in combat. The Beta takes place in the sprawling marshland of Fallgrim, though much of it has been cordoned off in order to keep players focused.

Finally, the Beta does not include any story spoilers as they want to keep the main story a secret for just a little bit longer, but the developers warned of a hardcore experience than traditional Dark Souls, even for the most battle-hardened fans: “Mortal Shell was made for battle-hardened soulslike fans. It is vindictive design, assembled with spite. It will take the best among you around an hour to complete it. For everyone else, expect your progress to be much slower.”

So there you go, check out the Mortal Shell Open Beta on the Epic Games Store and let us know what you thought of it! Or have you already played it? If so what did you think? Are you a fan of soulslike experiences? And which is your favorite soulslike game? Let us know!