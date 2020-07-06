After teasing a teaser trailer with a tease on Twitter, you’d be shocked to hear if Flying Wild Hog didn’t announce a Shadow Warrior 3. Now we have it official, as Shadow Warrior 3 has been confirmed with a suitably bloody and wang-filled teaser trailer ahead of a gameplay reveal coming during Devolver Direct’s conference this weekend on July 11th.

Shadow Warrior 3 sees the triumphant return of the fallen corporate shogun Lo Wang, and presumably launches the franchise to next-gen consoles. Not much else is known other than the brief story mentioned below and returning mechanics, but we can imagine there will be just enough wang as always. Check out the official Shadow Warrior 3 teaser trailer below:

Shadow Warrior 3 finds Lo Wang embarking on a mission of epic proportions, as he tries to recapture an ancient dragon with the help of his former employer turned nemesis turned sidekick Orochi Zilla. Low Wang must traverse uncharted parts of the world in order to track down and slay the beast using the classic strategy of blades and bullets.

And for those of you who were less than ecstatic about the direction that Shadow Warrior 2 took, game director for Shadow Warrior 3 Kuba Opon said: “but we never forget Flying Wild Hog’s roots and we hope that Shadow Warrior 3 will feel like a homecoming for those fans that have been with us since the beginning.” The developers also promise that Shadow Warrior 3 will be a “fresh experience” and will include new features alongside the classic gun and swordplay as well as free running and magical abilities.

So it seems like there might be a mix of old and new whenever Shadow Warrior 3 officially launches, which by the way we still have no idea of. So hopefully we’ll get a release period announced with the gameplay reveal this weekend.

What do you think? Are you excited for Shadow Warrior 3? What would you like to see in the sequel? And what would you like changed? Let us know!