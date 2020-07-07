Ubisoft is holding their very own E3-style event this Sunday with Ubisoft Forward, and they’ve just released the line-up reveal video below to tease us all with what they’re going to show. Not only that, but they’re offering a free copy of Watch Dogs 2 if you login to your Uplay account during the show, plus a bunch of trivia questions that can earn you some various rewards.

So there’s going to be a bit of Assassins Creed: Valhalla shown off, as well as some Watch Dogs Legion stuff, and they’ll most likely be the main focus of the show. But there’s more to be shown off which you can spot in the video including Hyper Scape, The Crew, The Division, Trials, and Ghost Recon. Check out the Ubisoft line-up reveal video below:

Not only will Ubisoft show off some of the games mentioned above, but they will also unveil “a few other surprises” during the show, so hopefully we’ll also see more information about Rainbow Six: Quarantine, and maybe even a peek at the next rumored Far Cry 6 game?

The pre-show will consist of some Trackmania gameplay, some exclusive news, interviews and a look at the upcoming content. There will also be Intel talking about some of the AI teammates arriving in Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, some news about Just Dance 2020, and a deep-dive into one of the much-loved easter eggs in The Division 2.

Ubisoft Forward takes place on July 12th, with the pre-show starting at 10:30am PDT (1:30pm EDT, 6:30pm BST). The main event itself starts at 12pm PDT (3pm EDT, 8pm BST) and logging in to your Uplay account after the pre-show starts and before the main show ends will grant you the free copy of Watch Dogs 2.

You can watch the Ubisoft Forward livestream on YouTube, Twitch, Mixer, various social medias and a dedicated stream on Ubisoft’s website.

What do you think? Are you excited for Ubisoft Forward? What are your predictions? What other games could we possibly see at the show? Let us know!