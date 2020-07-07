A recent post on LinkedIn has revealed that the Sydney-based developer studio Video Games Deluxe are now working on a brand new AAA open-world title for Rockstar. Not only that, but the team consists of several members of Team Bondi, who created the open-world detective simulator LA Noire, and even hints at the game being entirely in VR.

Brendan McNamara, who also directed L.A. Noire, is on board to helm the new project, and the job listing asks for several key senior positions, suggesting the game is currently very early in development. There’s no other information regarding the project just yet, but we have some ideas…

The job posting reads: “Having finished the critically well received L.A.Noire: The V.R. Case Files we are now gearing up for a new project, a AAA open world title in VR for Rockstar. 2020 marks our 7th year of working exclusively for Rockstar in Sydney and we are excited to taking on this ground breaking project.”

“AAA open world title in VR”... “ground breaking project”... what the hell could it mean? There’s the obvious idea of turning some of Rockstar’s biggest IPs into VR titles like Grand Theft Auto 5 or Red Dead Redemption 2. Those wouldn’t exactly be a shock to hear considering that Rockstar is now releasing GTA 5 for like the 5th time and another version to milk the cow wouldn’t be off the table.

But considering this is being helmed by the same folks who made L.A. Noire and L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files, coupled with rumors of an L.A. Noire sequel it’s more likely that this will be LA Noire 2. Whether or not it will be made entirely for VR only or will include a non-VR version as well is unclear, but expect something similar to Half-Life: Alyx’s case for boosting virtual reality headset sales and bringing AAA VR gaming to the market.

What do you think? What project could they be working on? What do you hope they’re working on? Would you be excited for an L.A. Noire 2? And what if it was entirely in VR? Let us know!