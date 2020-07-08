It seems that 8BitDo, the creators behind some 3rd party video game hardware with a focus on retro inspired video game controllers, have accidentally leaked the official release date of Microsoft's cloud gaming service Project xCloud, and even hinted at a possible name change to Xbox Cloud Gaming.

8BitDo, in collaboration with Microsoft, have just unveiled their new SN30 Pro controller which is aimed towards working on mobile devices and tablets as well as compatibility with Project xCloud. The controller is up for preorder on Amazon, and has a release date set for September 21st 2020, suggesting that this will be the time that Microsoft officially launches the Project xCloud service.

Considering that Microsoft has been testing the service internally already, this alleged release date for Projecct xCloud is certainly possible.

It’s currently priced at $44.99 which is pretty standard for a controller to be honest, and it comes packed with features including remappable buttons, adjustable analog sticks for “higher precision control”, and even adjustable triggers where you can change the range at which they get activated.

It’s also called “Sn30 Pro for Xbox cloud gaming on Android” suggesting that Microsoft will also be changing their name for Project xCloud to Xbox Cloud Gaming. And if you ask me, that's a much better name than “Project xCloud” which just screams a working title name to me.

Finally, it looks like the controller is only available for Android phones and tablets unfortunately, but it does come with an 18 hour rechargeable battery at least (provided you have the internet connection to last that long).

What do you think? Are you excited for Project xCloud? What’s your favorite video game streaming service right now (if any)? And would you buy the SN30 Pro controller? Let us know!