So it’s official now I guess, as Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning has just been officially confirmed by THQ Nordic with a new announcement trailer and a release date of September 8th after the title had initially been leaked on the Microsoft Store before. Re-experience the world of Amalur with improved graphical fidelity and native 4K support as well as all the DLC from the original game in one complete package.

But how demanding does Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning seem? Unfortunately we haven't got any specific details regarding the system requirements yet, but we do have some preliminary requirements released so we can at least get an idea of the official system requirements of the Kingdoms of Amalur remaster.

So let's take a look at the early system requirements for KoA Re-Reckoning and our best guess at what the official requirements will look like...

(*We have selected some of the closest related hardware items based on their description. This is preliminary so modern components may be selected by the developers closest to launch in September)

In order to run Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning on high graphics settings your PC will require at least a 2GB GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB or Radeon RX 560 4GB graphics card with a Core i7-880 Quad 3.06GHz or FX-8120 processor.

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning needs a Core i5-2390T 2.7GHz or AMD FX-4130 processor coupled with a GeForce GTX 750 Ti or Radeon R7 370 in order to get it to run the minimum system requirements. This will return around 60FPS at 1080p screen resolution on low graphics settings, but you can also adjust the settings further to tweak.

To be able to run at all you will need at least 4 GB system memory. Make sure your GPU can run DirectX 10 or Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning won’t run. In short you need a 4 year old PC for best Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning performance.

Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning Original vs Remastered graphics comparison

So we haven't got our hands on the upcoming KoA Re-Reckoning just yet so we can't take any bespoke images. However there are a couple from the official screenshots released that look similar to some of the original ones taken, so we can have a good idea of what the remaster changes compared to the original.

You can see here that these big enemy types have been overhauled from the original especially, with new textures and models. You can also see on the main playable character that although the model hasn't been changed the textures from the armor have significantly improved in quality, same as all environment textures and models as well.

Again, you can see here how much the world detail, models and textures have been improved to a much higher resolution from the original game. Kingdoms of Amalur: ReReckoning also seems to have done away with the weird glow/bloom effect, or at least toned it down a little.

Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning Announcement trailer

