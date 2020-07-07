Some new rumors have just been circulating online about possible specifications for a previously unreported RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti/Super cards. These come from the ever-reliable Twitter user Kopite7kimi who has leaked certain details before that have come true, as well as giving us the previous specification rumors for the higher-end RTX 30 series lineup including the RTX 3080, RTX 3080 Ti, and the rumored RTX 3090.

According to the alleged rumors, both the RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti will feature the GA104 die as opposed to the GA102 GPU used for the higher-end variants. Keep in mind that these specifications listed below are still rumors and so should be taken with a grain of salt, but for now let's have a look at the rumored specifications for the RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti along with some of the older models in the RTX 20 series for comparison...

So as you can see from the specifications above, it looks as though the RTX 3070 will allegedly reach the same performance as an RTX 2080 whilst also reportedly costing less, and the same goes for the RTX 3070 Ti compared to the RTX 2080 Super. Apart from the higher TDP requirements and the improved memory type on the RTX 3070 Ti, nothing much is different from their previous gen counterparts.

So if these rumors are believed to be true, then we can pretty much expect the entire RTX 30 series lineup to move up one tier in terms of performance, with the 3070 variants matching the 2080 variants and so on.

This could be pretty huge in terms of accessible ray tracing solutions, as even with the RTX 20 series this new technology can be pretty demanding. So this will allow for better performance in the lower-end tiers whilst also costing less money (although will likely be pretty pricey anyway).

Rumors are going around putting the RTX 3070 around the $500 mark, which would put it at the same launch price as the RTX 2070, so theoretically we could be seeing some pretty big performance gains in the RTX 3060 GPU variants as well (if Nvidia does announce them) whilst costing the same as the previous generation.

Finally, it's reported that Nvidia is currently in the Design Validation Test phase of these cards whilst also preparing for mass production in August, after whih should be an official announcement from Nvidia and a launch date, which is rumored to be sometime in September.

We can expect to see more information down the line as more Cyberpunk 2077 news comes out, as Nvidia seems to be pretty hot on the ray tracing tech available in the cyberpunk RPG.

What do you think? Do these specifications look accurate to you? What could this mean for the next-gen GPUs? And are you excited for the new lineup? Which one would you choose so far? Let us know!