The upcoming remake of the original prohibition-era crime story has unfortunately been delayed due to the current coronavirus pandemic. Mafia: Definitive Edition will now launch a month later on September 25th. Fortunately though, we have an official gameplay reveal on our way in 2 weeks on July 22nd, which will hopefully tide us over until the final release launch.

The news came yesterday straight from 2K and Take Two Interactive themselves as they gear up for the complete overhaul of the original game with all new graphics, gameplay, and story changes. You can watch the brand new 15 second Teaser trailer below for a glimpse at the new gameplay and graphics before we get the full gameplay reveal in just 2 weeks time:

“Mafia: Definitive Edition will now release worldwide on September 25. Though we’d originally planned to release the game one month earlier on August 28, finalizing everything in time for that launch date has become increasingly challenging due to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, and the last thing we want to do is compromise the quality of the experience.”

So unfortunately we’ve got to wait a whole month until we get our hands on the Definitive Edition for Mafia, but hopefully the gameplay reveal will keep us occupied until the final launch on September 25th. At the end of their statement, the developers thanked fans for their understanding:

“We appreciate your patience and understanding as we make Mafia: Definitive Edition the very best it can be for all of our fans worldwide.”

What do you think? Are you excited for the Mafia Definitive Edition? What do you think we’ll see at the gameplay reveal? Have you played any of the other Mafia games? Let us know!