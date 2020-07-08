Less than a week from now we’ll finally have our hands on Halo 3 for PC, after 13 years since its launch on consoles the Master Chief’s most iconic entry will finally be coming to PC on July 14th as part of the Halo: The Master Chief Collection on Steam, the Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass. As is usual with these PC releases, Halo 3 for PC will include the entire game’s campaign and multiplayer element that can be accessed inside the Halo MCC.

Quite possibly the most anticipated entry of the Halo Master Chief Collection, there are new features and additions coming to the Halo 3 launch on PC including Forge mode and Theater mode, and plenty of other small features as well. But for now you can check out the official “Finish The Fight” trailer below:

Next release will most likely be the entire campaign for Halo 3: ODST, and then a full release of Halo 4 for PC later this year as well. 343 Industries are also on track to developing and releasing Halo Infinite later this year, and will most likely be a big focus for the next Xbox 20/20 July event.

With the release of Forge mode for PC I can;t wait to get back into making and playing some ridiculous creations, my favorite being those silly Halo Wipeout-style maps. What's your favorite Forge mode creations?

What do you think? Are you excited for Halo 3’s release on PC? Which Halo games on PC have you played so far? And which one is your favorite? Let us know!