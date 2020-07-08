Last year, AMD launched their 3rd generation Ryzen processors and their Radeon RX 5000 graphics cards on the same day. To celebrate that same occasion this year, AMD also launched the recent Matisse Refresh CPUs which many have considered a way to tide us over until the launch of Zen 3. But AMD CEO Lisa Su confirmed that the 4th generation of Ryzen CPUs based on the Zen 3 architecture are still on track to launch later this year.

Su took to Twitter yesterday to celebrate the launch of the Matisse Refresh lineup: “Last year on 7/7 we launched our 7nm 3rd gen @AMDRyzen and @Radeon 5000 series together. Today we celebrate 7/7 with some new @AMDRyzen XT parts. Enjoy!” But along with the message she posted a video in which she made the confirmation about Zen 3’s predicted launch:

A rumor recently put AMD’s launch of Zen 3 into the early parts of 2021, which most of our readers voted as most likely to happen, with 100 of you voting against 24 who believed that AMD wouldn’t delay the launch. Luckily it doesn’t seem like AMD will be delaying the launch at all this year, so keep your rig builds at the ready! And prepare for the 4th generation of Ryzen as well as AMD’s next-generation Big Navi GPU.

What do you think? Are you excited for Zen 3’s launch later this year? What kind of rig are you looking to build with it? Any games you’re preparing yourself for? Let us know!