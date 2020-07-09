Ubisoft's latest foray into the Battle Royale landscape has brought us Hyper Scape; a slick, fast-paced, and stylish FPS made entirely with live streaming in mind, allowing for audiences to vote for significant game-changing events and effects to appear in-game. The PC Technical Test finished yesterday and with no official release date in sight just yet, we ran some benchmarks to see how well HyperScape performs in it's current state and how demanding it really is. That way we can have a guess as to when the game will officially release and what kind of performance we can expect too.

First of all, in this PC Performance benchmark article for the Hyper Scape PC Technical Test, we benchmark a range of graphics cards going from the higher-end RTX 2080, the mid-range GTX 1060, and the lower-end R7 370 as well as the GTX 970 which is the recommended GPU for HyperScape. Then we go through the FPS test results of each graphics card ran at 1080p, 1440p and 4K screen resolutions. From there we can see the performance of the recommended and minimum system requirement graphics cards and consider how well optimized Hyper Scape really is.

Unfortunately HyperScape doesn't have any form of an in-game benchmarking tool, so for these tests we ended up doing a bit of running around, climbing, and interacting with other players. It's not the most consistent benchmark so there may be a few odd discrepancies. With that in mind though, let's jump into the Hyper Scape PC Technical Test performance benchmarks...

Hyper Scape minimum system requirements

Hyper Scape recommended system requirements

Hyper Scape ultra system requirements

Hyper Scape benchmarks and frames per second analysis performed on Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 | Intel i9-9900K | 16GB

Average FPS and frame rate results for Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 in Hyper Scape @ 1080p

1080p Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low FPS 0.1% Low FPS Ultra Low 244 238.5 251.2 167.5 143.5 Medium 204.1 182 230 160.3 151 Ultra High 168.3 161.6 174 124.9 113.7

At 1080p screen resolution, the RTX 2080 unsurprisingly does really well here in terms of FPS performance. If you're using this graphics card you should have no problem running the game at it's highest graphics settings for the ultimate competitive advantage. If you have a high refresh rate monitor like 144Hz then this is the perfect setup for high frame rates.

Average FPS and frame rate results for Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 in Hyper Scape @ 1440p

1440p Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low FPS 0.1% Low FPS Ultra Low 223.5 209.1 242.2 178.8 163.6 Medium 201.7 199 206.6 168.9 156.1 Ultra High 132.6 109.3 146.2 101.5 92.3

The RTX 2080 GPU also does really well here at 1440p and should perform comfortably at the maximum graphics settings. If you want to run at 144Hz you may want to stick around Medium-High graphics settings, otherwise 120Hz will be fine at Ultra High settings.

Average FPS and frame rate results for Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 in Hyper Scape @ 4K

4K Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low FPS 0.1% Low FPS Ultra Low 204.1 182 230 160.3 151 Medium 150.2 106.6 176.2 98.5 92.7 Ultra High 111 100 124.3 93.6 90.5

Finally, the RTX 2080 performs really well even at 4K resolution on the highest graphics settings. You may not be able to reach enough FPS for 120Hz at the Ultra High graphics settings, but if you're just looking for 60fps then the maximum graphics settings are perfectly fine even at 4K.

Overall, the FPS performance for the RTX 2080 in Hyper Scape runs very smooth and is perfectly suitable for 4K gaming at the maximum graphics settings. If you're looking to play at 120fps or 144fps for your high refresh rate monitor then you may need to tweak the graphics settings in order to reach that. But at 60fps the RTX 2080 GPU absolutely blitzes through HyperScape on PC.

Hyper Scape benchmarks and frames per second analysis performed on Nvidia MSI GeForce GTX 1060 | Intel i7-3770K | 8GB

Average FPS and frame rate results for Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 in Hyper Scape @ 1080p

1080p Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low FPS 0.1% Low FPS Ultra Low 90.7 63.2 108.4 61.1 8.6 Medium 86.9 63.2 105.7 60.8 7.5 Ultra High 85.7 59.5 103.1 59.4 9.5

The GTX 1060 does a fair job at FPS performance in Hyper Scape, and can easily run the game at Ultra High graphics settings with a smooth frame rate, maybe not up to the competitive levels needed for a higher refresh rate monitor, but it still comfortably hits 60fps at all times. I did notice a little bit of stuttering here, accounted for by the 0.1% Low FPS numbers, but nothing too substantial to take away from my enjoyment at least.

But from here on out things get a bit strange with the GTX 1060's performance in HyperScape...

Average FPS and frame rate results for Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 in Hyper Scape @ 1440p

1440p Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low FPS 0.1% Low FPS Ultra Low 93.8 75.4 110 59.5 8.3 Medium 83.2 61.3 99.7 26.6 5.7 Ultra High 92.6 70.1 106.1 59.7 10.3

Something strange is going on with the GTX 1060's FPS performance in Hyper Scape, as you can see these values vary quite wildly, not only did we see the FPS increase from Medium to Ultra High settings, but it was actually higher than 1080p performance overall.

I would assume that these strange results are from the inconsistent benchmarking run we had to perform that could introduce inconsistencies to the data, but for the results to vary this wildly without any significant drop in performance when increasing resolution or graphics settings makes me think there's something else going on...

Average FPS and frame rate results for Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 in Hyper Scape @ 4K

4K Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low FPS 0.1% Low FPS Ultra Low 90.1 71.5 109.8 60 5.5 Medium 77.4 62.6 95.6 56.8 6.3 Ultra High 87.6 68.9 104.9 58.3 6.1

Finally we have the same odd results here, whilst they're certainly lower than the 1440p results, they're still very close to the 1080p results. This makes the FPS performance for the GTX 1060 in HyperScape very unreliable, yet still able to consistently hit above 60fps at least.

Overall, regardless of the strange oddities clearly going on in the background of Hyper Scape, the GTX 1060 performs very well at Ultra High graphics settings at higher resolutions like 1440p and even 4K. Despite the weird results, the GTX 1060 is perfect for playing HyperScape at the maximum graphics settings at 4K resolution.

Hyper Scape benchmarks and frames per second analysis performed on Nvidia ASUS GeForce GTX 970 | Intel i7-3770K | 8GB

Average FPS and frame rate results for Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 in Hyper Scape @ 1080p

1080p Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low FPS 0.1% Low FPS Ultra Low 77.8 57.6 93.3 22.4 8.6 Medium 76.4 61.1 97.2 58.3 54.2 Ultra High N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The FPS performance for the GTX 970 in Hyper Scape is pretty good at 1080p. Whilst it may not get you the competitive FPS results you're looking for in a multiplayer game, the GTX 970 is perfectly suitable for 1080p gaming at Low-High graphics settings in HyperScape. I did notice a bit more stuttering than the GTX 1060 above, which you can see in the 1% Low FPS values from here on out (though a couple times it seems I got lucky and experienced virtually no stuttering).

However, it is worth noting here that at the Ultra High graphics settings we experienced a lot of crashes, to the point where I wasn't even able to get a suitable benchmark result at this graphics setting. It's most likely a bug that will hopefully get fixed for the full release, but from now on all the graphics cards we tested were unable to run Hyper Scape at a stable performance and the Ultra High graphics settings should be avoided to prevent any crashes.

Average FPS and frame rate results for Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 in Hyper Scape @ 1440p

1440p Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low FPS 0.1% Low FPS Ultra Low 60.7 48.7 73.8 43.1 8.7 Medium 60.9 47.3 69.8 43.8 11.1 Ultra High N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Now here is where things get interesting, as the GTX 970 is able to get a stable 60fps at 1440p in HyperScape at Ultra Low-Medium graphics settings. Once again Ultra High graphics settings proved to be too unstable and so we were unable to get proper results.

But what's most interesting here is that this is our first glimpse at Hyper Scape clearly using some sort of technique in the background to keep the game running at 60fps as best it can, even when certain settings like that are turned off. You'll see more of what I mean below and a better dive into what's possibly going on here at the bottom of this article in the conclusion section.

Average FPS and frame rate results for Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 in Hyper Scape @ 4K

4K Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low FPS 0.1% Low FPS Ultra Low 60.8 47.7 69 46.9 46.3 Medium 60.6 42.8 69.7 45.9 8.7 Ultra High N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

You can see here again that the GTX 970 is able to achieve 60fps even at 4K resolution at Ultra Low-Medium graphics settings, and you'll notice here that the numbers are pretty much identical to the 1440p results above. This is another indication at some settings in the background of HyperScape trying to keep the results at a stable frame rate.

Overall, the GTX 970 is perfectly suitable to play Hyper Scape from 1080p even up to 1440p and 4K resolution when it comes to the FPS performance. However 1080p is clearly much more stable than higher resolutions, but that doesn't mean they are unplayable. If you want the optimized experience in HyperScape you may want to stick to 1080p resolution and Medium-High graphics settings (and possibly up to Ultra High as well, but we'll have to wait for an official patch for that first).

Hyper Scape benchmarks and frames per second analysis performed on AMD XFX Radeon R7 370 | Intel i7-3770K | 8GB

Average FPS and frame rate results for AMD Radeon R7 370 in Hyper Scape @ 1080p

1080p Avg FPS Min FPS Max FPS 1% Low FPS 0.1% Low FPS Ultra Low 18.9 9.9 26.4 9.9 9.8 Medium 18.9 10 27.3 9.9 6.4 Ultra High N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Finally we have the FPS performance results for the Radeon R7 370 in Hyper Scape, which isn't exactly that great even at 1080p resolution and Ultra Low graphics settings. Whilst it's a lot less powerful than the minimum graphics card the Radeon HD 7870 or GTX 660, we wanted to see how well it would perform here considering we don't really have a close match to the minimum system requirements.

But again, here's where that weird background performance stability issue comes into play again, as the FPS results are almost identical for Ultra Low and Medium graphics settings. This is where I believe there is some sort of technique running in the background to try and keep a stable frame rate. Unfortunately, whilst it worked for the GTX 970 above, the R7 370 is sadly not powerful enough to run HyperScape even at 1080p and Ultra Low graphics settings.

Conclusion

So looking at these benchmarks it doesn't look like Hyper Scape will be getting a full launch anytime soon, the previously rumored release date was July 12th 2020, but based on these performance results I don't think that is an accurate date.

This new Battle Royale game does feel close to finished, but Ubisoft are obviously running the tech numbers to help provide stability during the impending HyperScape full launch. Obviously that's what this tech test that has just ended has been for. Ubisoft themselves stated that:

"While the full game is planned to launch in 2020, we will base the exact timing on the results of this test phase and any others which follow. We do not intend to release the full version of the game until it's in a spot where we are comfortable it meets the expectations of ourselves and our players." Currently, it certainly does not match our expectations.

Hyper Scape certainly looks like it is designed to run on lower end PC hardware, something like a mid-range 4 year old PC will comfortably get HyperScape playing at 1080p with Low to Medium settings. But surprisingly for an online battle Royale hoping to appeal - and be accessible - to the masses, Hyper Scape quickly starts to put the demands on modern hardware...

It seems that as the graphics cards get less and less powerful, the less stable they are at higher graphical settings. For instance, the RTX 2080 and GTX 1060 were both perfectly fine running at 1080p to 4K resolutions between Ultra Low and Ultra High settings. However, both the GTX 970 and R7 370 were unable to keep a stable performance at Ultra High graphics settings, no matter the screen resolution that was set.

So it looks like the performance stability is not that great for HyperScape in it's current state, or at least with Low-Mid range hardware that is. So we would recommend not setting Hyper Scape to Ultra High graphics settings for the meantime if you're running hardware that is lower than the performance of a GTX 1060 graphics card. Otherwise, if you have anything above that then you should be fine running HyperScape at the Ultra High graphics settings.

It is worth noting here that even when the graphics settings were set to options lower than Ultra High on the higher end cards, we did notice several crashing issues still, but they were nowhere near as frequent or as bad. In terms of lower-end hardware the level of crashing was very consistent after turning the graphics settings to Ultra High, often crashing around 10 seconds after applying them every time. So there's some stability issues already present here, but to minimize them you'll want to stick to lower graphics settings on low-mid range hardware.

Secondly, there's some sort of technique running in the background to keep Hyper Scape at a stable frame rate. When we ran these benchmarks we turned resolution scaling off and set the target frame rate to 240fps (this is not a minimum or maximum frame rate target, as the game clearly states it's normal to experience FPS numbers that vary from the target number, and is instead intended for a target frame rate when using resolution scaling).

But it's clear that either these settings do not actually turn off when you tell them to, or that HyperScape will override your settings in order to try and keep a stable performance. If it's the former then it's clear that this is just a bug that needs to be fixed for Hyper Scape's official release. If it's the latter though then I'm not too sure what to think of it, as it becomes pretty much essential to run a competitive multiplayer game at high frame rates these days with the standard being 60fps.

If HyperScape does manage to override the graphics settings in order to get 60fps even on lower-end cards then it could mean a more accessible title for those who don't have access to higher-end hardware or who meet the recommend system requirements. Then again, the R7 270 wasn't able to achieve even a remotely stable and comfortable frame rate in order to play such a fast-paced and competitive multiplayer shooter.

There just didn't seem to be any consistency to the GTX 1060 benchmarks and sadly there wasn't enough time in our Hyper Scape tech test to explore all the avenues as to what obviously caused that oddity. We would love for you guys to speculate below about the sort of thing that could have caused this issue through the graphics settings with the GTX 1060. Do you reckon perhaps it was VRAM related? CPU related? Or RAM related? Or maybe it had something to do with clock boost or internet connection? We did notice a few unceremonious drop outs due to the servers being in US and our connection speeds. But again lets hear what you guys think. Did you experience anything like that yourselves?

So overall Hyper Scape proved that the Technical Test was indeed needed, as multiple stability and performance issues are currently plaguing this version. From unstable performance at Ultra High graphics settings for some low-mid range cards, to wildly varying FPS results thanks to some secret background technique or overriding a user's graphics settings.

If you want to run Hyper Scape at it's best, then currently you will need a graphics card above the recommended system requirements of a GTX 970 like the GTX 1060, but you can still easily play Hyper Scape with a mid-range graphics card at 1080p resolution and Ultra Low-Medium graphics settings. Or wait until a patch comes out that fixes the Ultra High graphics stability issues.

If you've noticed anything interesting or strange with the performance of Hyper Scape in the PC Technical Test then please give us a shout in the discussion area below! Otherwise, how have you been finding it? Are you enjoying Hyper Scape? What other Battle Royale games do you play and which is your favorite so far? Let us know!