Ubisoft is having a tough time with leaks at the moment, after 30 minutes of Assassins Creed Valhalla gameplay was already leaked a couple days ago, then out of nowhere we got some leaked screenshots for Watch Dogs Legion, all ahead of time for the Ubisoft Forward E3-style live event happening this Sunday. Now some more gameplay has leaked for Assassins Creed: Valhalla.

Showing off a total of 7 minutes of gameplay, this version is at least a little bit more stable than the last video, as it’s playing back at 60fps at least. In the video we see the female version of Eivor engaging in a bossfight with a enemy from Viking mythology, called Cordelia. You can watch the 7 minutes of leaked AC Valhalla gameplay below, hopefully before this one gets taken down by Ubisoft as well:

This bossfight is very reminiscent of other boss fights with legendary animals and mythical gods in the previous installations of Assassins Creed: Odyssey and Assassins Creed: Origins, but what’s interesting here is that there seems to be a sort of stamina bar much like in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, which can open up certain stun attacks if depleted before the health bar.

A little less noticeable here though compared to the previous gameplay leak we saw is that many users online have pointed out a slightly updated menu UI, meaning that this is a slightly newer build than the last leak it seems. It’s still not clear as to exactly how new this leak is and how close it is to the final build, but at least we didn’t see as many glitches or bugs.

What do you think? Are you still excited for Assassins Creed Valhalla? How has this leak affected your opinion? Any more changes you’d like to see? Let us know!