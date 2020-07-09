The interactive horror series The Dark Pictures is getting it’s second installment this year with The Dark Pictures: Little Hope, and for a while we haven’t known exactly when it will be coming out. Now we finally have an official release date announcement trailer that reveals an appropriately Halloween-y launch date of October 30th this year.

“Trapped by a mysterious fog in the abandoned town of Little Hope, four college students and their professor search desperately for a means of escape whilst visions from the town’s gruesome and sinister past haunt them from the shadows. In order to stay alive, they must uncover the mysteries behind these dark apparitions before evil forces drag each of their souls to hell!” Check out the new announcement trailer below:

Just like with The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan, you can play the entire story either alone, or with a friend through a 2 player online shared story mode, or with up to 5 friends in a couch-friendly movie night mode.

There are also several different editions of Little Hope to pre-order: a Standard, Limited, and Collector’s editions. The Limited edition comes with both Man of Medan and Little Hope, a Dark Pictures Anthology cloth map, two collectible map pins, and a 4-disc steelbook case. The Collector’s edition includes the same as above, but with the addition of a replica 15cm ragdoll that is present in the game.

Pre-ordering Little Hope will grant you early access to the Curator’s Cut, which features new scenes in addition to the theatrical cut, plus different playable characters each with their own choices and outcomes).

What do you think? Are you excited for The Dark Pictures Little Hope? Did you play Man of Medan? What did you think? Let us know!