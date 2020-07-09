Ubisoft are offering a neat promotion at the moment, as they have revealed a free trial for their Uplay+ subscription service which you can sign up for today. The free trial period runs until July 27th, and signing up within that time period will get you 7 days of Uplay+ for completely free, after which you’ll have to pay a monthly fee of $14.99 (unless you cancel before the trial period ends).

Uplay+ offers over 100 games from Ubisoft including Assassins Creed: Odyssey, Far Cry 5, various Tom Clancy games like Ghost Recon Breakpoint, the Splinter Cell games and Rainbow Six: Siege, as well as various older titles like Beyond Good and Evil and the Brothers in Arms series.

You ccan sign up for the Uplay+ free trial here.

Obviously the free trial period won’t last long enough for you to complete any of those massive open-world games like the Assassins Creed titles, but now’s a good time to try out that one game which you just weren’t too sure about, like AC Odyssey or FC5.

Either way, whatever you do, don’t waste your free trial on Watch Dogs 2, as that is being given away for completely free this weekend on Sunday when Ubisoft launches their own E3-style digital event.

What do you think? Will you be signing up for the free trial? Which games would you recommend to try out? And which titles are you looking to try yourself? Let us know!