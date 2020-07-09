There’s a lot of excitement at the moment surrounding Nvidia’s next generation of RTX graphics cards, after getting a glimpse at the official design of the RTX 3080 with a leaked image, and then some rumored specifications for the RTX 3080, 3080 Ti and 3090, it looks like we’ll also be getting some entry level GPUs with the RTX 3060 and even an RTX 3050.

These latest rumors are once again provided by Kopite7kimi on Twitter, who previously gave us those rumored specs for RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti before. In their tweets they detailed that Nvidia has just taped out both a GA106 and GA107 GPU only a few weeks ago, suggesting that we won’t be seeing the entry level and mainstream cards this year.

The same thing happened with the RTX 20 series as the RTX 2060 was released four months after the RTX 2080. This also suggests that Nvidia first wants to rival AMD’s next-gen flagship graphics cards when they eventually release later this year as well.

The RTX 3060 is rumored to be using the GA106-300 GPU, but what’s interesting here is that the 300 SKU usually isn’t the top chip, as the TU106 GPU had several different variants including the RTX 2060, RTX 2060 Super, and the RTX 2070. This means we could be seeing the standard RTX 3060 along with a beefed up RTX 3060 Ti/Super and a lower-end RTX 3050 Ti/Super using the GA106-400 and GA106-200 GPUs respectively. But those last two variants may be dependent on what AMD announces later this year.

There are no other rumored specifications for these 2 new GPUs, but we've compiled a list of the currently rumored specs below as well as our own predictions (based on the other rumors) highlighted with a (*):

The key takeaway is that it looks like Nvidia are planning an entry level RTX XX50 GPU which the RTX 20 series lacked. And if the previous rumors of the RTX 30 series launching at the same price as the RTX 20 series did, then we could be seeing a really cheap entry level ray tracing card at the $150-$200 range and even rival the RTX 2060’s performance.

It certainly would make a lot of sense for Nvidia to release a much more accessible range of cards than the RTX 20 series, as even though the mainstream RTX 2060 is currently the most popular RTX card among Steam users, it’s still no match for the ever-popular GTX 1060 which still dominates the Steam Hardware and Survey charts at 11.27% versus the 2.43% share that the 2060 has.

It’s also entirely possible that Nvidia decides to hike up the prices of their Ampere GPUs just a little bit, but with AMD’s release of their RDNA2-based cards later this year as well, it’s hard to see Nvidia allowing them to take up the lower-end market.

It’s all very interesting to think about especially as we’re all waiting in anticipation to know if we should be upgrading our PC hardware before the wave of next-gen games eventually release. And once again these are all rumors so take them with a grain of salt.

What do you think? Could we see a more accessible range of cards with the RTX 30 series? Will Nvidia keep the prices the same? Or will they increase slightly? And what do you think of our predicted specs for these new rumored cards? Let us know!