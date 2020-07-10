Hideo Kojima’s controversial Death Stranding is landing on PC in just a few days, and Nvidia is gearing up for the release since it will be the next large title to include their standout DLSS 2.0 technology, which aims to offer increased performance without compromising on graphical fidelity. Now Nvidia is offering Death Stranding for free along with a purchase of any RTX graphics card.

The promotion will last until July 29th, and includes any purchase of an RTX 20 series card whether within a pre-built system like a desktop or laptop, as well as a graphics card purchased separately on their own. A new Game ready driver is also available by Nvidia which has been optimized for Death Stranding and Horizon: Zero Dawn’s release on PC.

“Explore a world utterly transformed by the Death Stranding. Become Sam Bridges as he seeks to reconnect the shattered reality one step at a time. NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ brings the experience to life with unmatched gaming performance and image quality, powered by NVIDIA DLSS 2.0.

For a limited time, get Death Stranding on PC with the purchase of a qualifying GeForce RTX 20 Series graphics card, gaming desktop, or gaming laptop.”

We’ve been spending some time with Kojima’s latest game, running some benchmarks and even testing out the DLSS 2.0 technology. We’ll be able to publish our results on Monday, before Death Stranding officially releases for PC on July 14th.

What do you think? Are you excited for Death Stranding on PC? What other Kojima games have you played and which one is your favorite? And do you have any predictions for DLSS 2.0? Let us know!