We can’t say this enough, but Microsoft Flight Simulator may very well be one of the best looking and most anticipated games of the year. Every time new screenshots are released we are blown away by the kind of graphical fidelity on show for a game like this (to be honest, I'm still not over those beefy system requirements though). So when the developers announce that the Closed Beta is finally arriving, we can’t help but get a little excited.

The Microsoft Flight Simulator Closed Beta is officially releasing on July 30th, just over 2 weeks away. If you are currently an Alpha tester then you are automatically granted access to the Closed Beta, however if you’re not an Alpha tester then new invitations will start to be sent out soon. A neat little video on Youtube by the user simply named as Flight Sim showcases the kind of gameplay we might expect from the full release:

Some sound effects have been added in post-production to the video above in order to “make it more lively”, so it isn’t exactly how the game will sound upon full release. But it does give us a pretty good representation of what it will be like, especially a good look at the graphics on show here.

Along with the Closed Beta announcement came a bunch of new screenshots so I decided to pick the best looking ones and show them here for you:

If you want to try your luck at getting an invitation to the Closed Beta, you’ll have to download (or update) the Xbox Insider app, then launch the app and join the MS Flight Simulator Alpha page (or Closed Beta page when it officially launches). Once joined, you will receive an invite with instructions on how to download and install the Alpha/Beta build.

What do you think? Are you excited for the Closed Beta of MS Flight Sim? Have you signed up for access? Let us know!