Ubisoft really isn’t having a good time with leaks at the moment, as Far Cry 6 has reportedly been leaked by the PlayStation Store with a full description and release date revealed, allegedly releasing on February 18th 2021.

“Welcome to Yara,” the description reads, “a tropical paradise frozen in time. AS the dictator of Yara, Anton Castillo is intent on restoring his nation back to its former glory by any means, with his son, Diego, following in his bloody footsteps. Their ruthless oppression has ignited a revolution.”

Last week it was rumored that Breaking Bad’s Giancarlo Esposito would star in the next Far Cry entry, and it looks like those leaks were true (if this new rumor is believed to be true as well). There’s a lot more to unpack here, but I’ll let you take a look at the leaked image of the web page yourself:

So first of all this again directly correlates with the previous rumors of Far Cry 6 taking place on a tropical island, this time in another fictional area called Yara. Featuring what sounds like one of the biggest maps in Far Cry to date, certain locations you visit will include jungles, beaches, and the capital city of Yara, Esperanza. Players will also take control of a local Yaran as they become a guerilla fighter to liberate the nation.

It also seems like there will some sort of makeshift weapon customization, as well as vehicles, as players take on the resources of guerilla firepower. There’ll also be some friendly units you can hire to help out as Fangs for Hire.

Far Cry 6 will supposedly include an offline single player as well as online multiplayer for 2 players. Optional in-game purchases will be included, and will release for current and next-gen consoles. There’s no information on what the next-gen version will include like improved graphical features, but most likely we’ll find out about that during Ubisoft Forward’s online event, where Far Cry 6 is sure to be officially revealed.

A few days ago Ubisoft also had to deal with several other leaks, including 30 minutes of leaked Assassins Creed Valhalla gameplay, some leaked Watch Dogs Legion screenshots, and then a further 7 minutes of AC Valhalla leaked gameplay.

What do you think? Are you excited for Far Cry 6? Do you think this leak is real? What other predictions do you have for Ubisoft’s digital event? Let us know!