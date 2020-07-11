2K has officially announced WWE 2K Battlegrounds with a new announcement trailer revealing the launch date of September 18th. After it was announced that WWE 2K21 would not be releasing this year due to the negative feedback received from WWE 2K20, Battlegrounds was revealed as this year’s WWE installment.

2K Battlegrounds focuses on a much more light-hearted feel much in the veins of NBA 2K Playgrounds, and ditches the typical WWE simulation of the standard WWE main titles that are usually released annually. The arcade-style brawler will bring “over-the-top WWE action to a new level of intensity” and will release on current-gen consoles as well as PC via Steam.

WWE Battlegrounds will feature over 70 WWE superstars and legends at launch, whilst additional superstars will be released following on from the official launch. Developed by Saber Interactive, it will be accessible for both passionate WWE fans as well as casual players, with many new ways and modes to play.

The list of modes include classic Exhibition matches, a campaign that features 7 new WWE hopefuls on their way to become a legend and score a WWE contract. King of the Battleground which will see players competing to be the last superstar standing in an online mode, or regular online matches in tournaments or Exhibitions.

There are 8 unique environments to choose from and battle in, many of which will feature interactive elements, and several maps will be unlocked during the campaign mode including a military-style bootcamp, Mexico, New York and Scotland.

There will also be some form of arena customization so players can add their own personal touch to the Battlegrounds, or use the Superstar Creator to build their own unique WWE legend with different body types, sizes, facial features, clothing, hair, and fighting styles.

What do you think? Are you excited for WWE 2K Battlegrounds? What would you like to see in WWE 2K22? And which WWE superstar is your favorite? Let us know!