A while ago it was revealed that a user by the name of CryZENx was working on a fan remake of the classic Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time in Unreal Engine 4 (more specifically, the previous Unreal Engine 4.25 version), and they have now put out a new gameplay video featuring some new changes and improvements that they have made to the project for Update 7 since the last update.

The fan remake has not recreated the entire game just yet, but it does include multiple well-known areas from the original game and allows players to fight some enemies, talk to certain NPCs, and interact with a lot of objects. It’s not perfect, but for all those Legend of Zelda fans waiting for a remake of one of the best entries in the franchise, this is certainly exciting. You can check out the new gameplay video below:

Whilst Update 7 is not officially released yet, the creator said that’s “coming soon”. You can download the previous version, Update 6, from CryZENx’s Discord channel here.

CryZENx seems to have a knack for recreating old games in Unreal Engine 4, as they have previously worked on such fan remakes like Super Mario 64, Sonic Unleashed, Luigi’s Mansion and a few others.

What do you think? Are you going to download the UE4 remake? What is your favorite Legend of Zelda game? And would you be interested in an official Ocarina of Time remake from Nintendo? Let us know!