With the recent announcement of Hyper Scape from Ubisoft, it’s quite clear that the Battle Royale genre has simply dominated the gaming market at the moment, arguably stemming all the way back to Fortnite’s major success, with titles like Apex Legends and even Call of Duty Warzone all vying for their own slice of the cake early on.

So once all this Battle Royale buzz blows over, what could the next big game type be? Will we see something completely new? Or something similar to what we’ve already seen? Will we see a new game mode that becomes all the rage and spawns countless clones each trying their best to hone the mechanics?

I think one thing’s for sure: as long as loot boxes and microtransactions continue to make money, regardless of how different the next big game type will be it will still focus a lot on cosmetic items, battle passes, and of course be free-to-play.

But then what could that next big game type be? A new one that’s similar to but still relatively unique from the Battle Royale genre? Or will it just be a previously popular game type coming back into the limelight like MOBAs or arena shooters?

Maybe it will be something completely off the charts, like a unicorn-based puzzler that sees players firing squirrels at the moon, now that would be an interesting genre to say the least.

It’s always hard to predict the future, but how long do you reckon the Battle Royale genre will last? And what do you think the next big game type will be? Just like how the Battle Royale genre is right now? Let’s debate!

