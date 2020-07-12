Ubisoft recently revealed their own entry into the Battle Royale landscape with Hyper Scape, that focuses a lot on streamers and Twitch integration to allow for viewers to manipulate the game world by voting for certain game-changing events to take place. During our time with the technical test we had a look at all the graphics settings available in Hyper Scape, and there's certainly a lot to choose from.

Clearly aiming for a very accessible audience, HyperScape lets you customize a lot of the graphical features for the ultimate optimization to your PC system. So with that said, let's take a look at all the graphics settings that were available in Hyper Scape's PC technical test...

---------------

Hyper Scape display settings

Display Mode

Resolution

Refresh Rate

Hyper Scape advanced settings

V-Sync

Aspect Ratio

Widescreen letterbox - Off/On

Field of View

Brightness

Hyper Scape graphics settings

Overall Quality - Ultra Low/Very Low/Low/Medium/High/Very High/Ultra High

Animation Quality - Ultra Low/Very Low/Low/Medium/High/Very High/Ultra High

Anti-Aliasing Quality

Atmospheric Quality - Ultra Low/Very Low/Low/Medium/High/Very High/Ultra High

Resolution Scaling - Dynamic/Fixed

Geometry Quality - Ultra Low/Very Low/Low/Medium/High/Very High/Ultra High

Frame Rate Quality - 30/60/120/144/240/Match Monitor

Lighting Quality - Ultra Low/Very Low/Low/Medium/High/Very High/Ultra High

Shadow Quality - Ultra Low/Very Low/Low/Medium/High/Very High/Ultra High

Sharpness - 0% > 100%

Sound Quality - Ultra Low/Very Low/Low/Medium/High/Very High/Ultra High

Texture Quality - Ultra Low/Very Low/Low/Medium/High/Very High/Ultra High

VFX Quality - Ultra Low/Very Low/Low/Medium/High/Very High/Ultra High

---------------

So as you can see, there's a lot of customization available for HyperScape when it comes to the graphics settings, which can allow for the ultimate optimization for your PC setup. Our Hyper Scape PC Technical Test performance benchmarks however told an interesting story about how the Battle Royale currently performs in-game.

Did you try out the Hyper Scape PC Technical Test? What did you think of it? How did it perform on your hardware? Let us know!