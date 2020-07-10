Dell seems to have accidentally spilled the beans in regards to a Radeon RX 5300 officially hitting store shelves at some point, as the desktop GPU was spotted inside their new XPS 8940 model PC system.

Whilst all the CPUs on offer are all Intel 10th Gen, on the GPU side of things you can choose up to an RTX 2070 Super or Radeon RX 5700 XT GPU. But the bundle also listed a Radeon RX 5300 as another option after launch.

This seemingly means that Dell have confirmed that an entry level RX 5300 card does indeed exist and will be available at some point in the future. Whilst there are no exact specifications released just yet, we can speculate on the details based upon its mobile variant, the Radeon RX 5300M.

Name GPU Compute Units Stream Processor Units Base Clock Boost Clock Memory Memory Type Bus width TDP RX 5300M RDNA (Navi 14) 22 1408 1000MHz 1445MHz 3GB GDDR6 96-bit 85W RX 5300 RDNA (Navi 14) 24 1536 N/A N/A 3GB GDDR6 96-bit 85-120W RX 5500 XT RDNA (Navi 14) 22 1408 1607MHz 1717MHz 4GB GDDR6 128-bit 130W

There was a rumor a while ago that mentioned AMD’s RX 5300 already, based on a leaked CompuBench results for a GPU codenamed AMD 7340:CF, which at the time was rumored to be the RX 5300 desktop variant.

So based on the specs for the RX 5300M, as well as those rumored specs I just mentioned above, we can expect the entry level RX 5300 to be using the same Navi 14 die as the RX 5500 series, as well as 24 Compute Units (1,536 stream processors), 3GB of GDDR6 memory across a 96-bit memory bus width, and a maximum boost clock speed of 1,900MHz. Desktop GPUs tend to also have a higher TDP than their mobile variants, so the RX 5300 will most likely have a higher TDP than 85W.

It’s unclear right now whether the RX 5300 will be available on retail shelves on its own, or only available as part of an OEM-exclusive. But if any of these specs rumored are revealed to be true, then we could be seeing a good contender to the Radeon RX 5500 XT GPU when it comes to budget gaming.

What do you think? Would you be excited for an entry level RX 5300 GPU? What specs do you think it will have? Let us know!