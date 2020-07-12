Ubisoft has had a tough time recently gearing up for their Ubisoft Forward live event, after many leaks have already surfaced regarding some Assassins creed Valhalla gameplay and Far Cry 6 details leaked ahead of the official reveal. But tonight's Ubisoft Forward event brought us some new gameplay for Assassins Creed: Valhalla with a gameplay overview showcasing some viking raids, developing settlements, new combat system, and stealth mechanics.

There was also a post-show deep dive video which turns out to include some of the gameplay we already saw with the gameplay leaks earlier this week, diving into more of the gameplay and features available in AC Valhalla and expanding on the gameplay overview. You can watch the official Assassins Creed: Valhalla gameplay overview and deep dive video below:

What do you think of the new gameplay deep dive video? Are you still excited for Assassins Creed Valhalla? What else would you have liked to see? Let us know!