The next addition to the open-world action series Far Cry has officially been revealed during the Ubisoft Forward E3-style live event tonight. After some plot details and release date leaked for Far Cry 6 on Friday, Ubisoft themselves have officially revealed Far Cry 6 during the show, with a brand new world premiere trailer as well as the official cinematic title sequence revealing the official release date of February 18th 2021.

Set in the factional country of Yara, Far Cry 6 includes Breaking Bad's Giancarlo Esposito, which was originally leaked ahead of time, same as the tropical setting which was also leaked. The story follows the player leading the resistance of a revolution, and promises the biggest Far Cry world to date. You can check out the official Far Cry 6 trailer/gameplay below:

